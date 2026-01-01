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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Hello! I hear you!
6.9
Hello! I hear you!
, 1971
Hello! I hear you!
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Anatoliy Papanov
Narrator
Director
Yuriy Prytkov
Writer
Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer
Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
16 minutes
Production year
1971
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Allo! Vas slyshu!, Hello! I Hear You, Алло! Вас слышу!, Halloo kuulen teid, Алло! Вас чую!
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Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
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