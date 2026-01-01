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Poster of Hello! I hear you!
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Hello! I hear you!
6.9

Hello! I hear you!

, 1971
Hello! I hear you!
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Hello! I hear you!
6.9

Cast

Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Narrator
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Writer Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1971
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Allo! Vas slyshu!, Hello! I Hear You, Алло! Вас слышу!, Halloo kuulen teid, Алло! Вас чую!

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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