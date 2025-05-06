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Poster of Pyatachok
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Pyatachok
7.1

Pyatachok

, 1977
Pyatachok
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Pyatachok
7.1

Cast

Lyudmila Gnilova
Zinaida Naryshkina
Maria Vinogradova
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 1 January 1977
Release date
1 January 1977 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pyatachok, A Five Kopeks Coin, Пятачок, Viis kopikat, Pjatachok

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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