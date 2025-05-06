7.1Pyatachok
Pyatachok, 1977
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Cast
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 1 January 1977
Release date
|1 January 1977
|Russia
|12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pyatachok, A Five Kopeks Coin, Пятачок, Viis kopikat, Pjatachok
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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