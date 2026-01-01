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What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Gnilova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Gnilova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Lyudmila Gnilova
Date of Birth
12 February 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve
(1965)
7.6
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy
(1987)
7.5
Kotenok po imeni Gav
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Short
Year
All
2020
2019
2010
2007
1994
1993
1992
1990
1989
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1978
1977
1976
1975
1973
1971
1970
1965
1964
All
51
Films
48
TV Shows
3
Actress
51
6
Ginger's Tale
Ogoniok-ognivo
Animation
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Skazochniy Patrul. Hroniki Chudes
Children's
2019, Russia
3.6
Kogda zacvetet bagulnik
Romantic
2010, Russia
6.1
Put k sebe
Put k sebe
Romantic
2010, Russia
5.9
Gagarin's Grandson
Vnuk Gagarina
Comedy
2007, Russia
5.9
Zhyli-byli...
Zhyli-byli...
Animation
1994, Russia
5.9
Vanusha i velikan
Vanusha i velikan
Animation
1993, Russia
6.7
Elovoe yabloko
Elovoe yabloko
Animation, Short
1993, Russia
6.2
Glasha i kikimora
Glasha i kikimora
Animation, Short
1992, Russia
6.4
Tyuk
Tyuk
Children's
1990, USSR
7.3
Bolshoj Uh
Bolshoj Uh
Animation
1989, USSR
7.3
Dva bogatyrya
Dva bogatyrya
Animation
1989, USSR
7.3
Zapiski Pirata
Zapiski Pirata
Animation, Short
1989, USSR
7.4
Skazka o starom ekho
Skazka o starom ekho
Animation, Drama, Short
1989, USSR
7.6
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy
Animation
1987, USSR
7.3
Novosele u Brattsa Krolika
Novosele u Brattsa Krolika
Children's
1986, USSR
6.4
Troye na ostrove
Troye na ostrove
Animation
1986, USSR
6.8
Propal Petya-petushok
Propal Petya-petushok
Animation
1985, USSR
6.1
Gribnoy dozhdik
Gribnoy dozhdik
Animation
1985, USSR
6.4
Teryokhina taratayka
Teryokhina taratayka
Animation
1985, USSR
7.1
Na zadney parte (4-y vypusk)
Na zadney parte (4-y vypusk)
Animation
1985, USSR
7
My S Sherlokom Holmsom
My S Sherlokom Holmsom
Animation
1985, USSR
6.3
Golubaya strela
Golubaya strela
Animation, Short
1985, USSR
7.4
KOAPP
KOAPP
Children's
1984, USSR
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