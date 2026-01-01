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Lyudmila Gnilova Lyudmila Gnilova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Gnilova

Lyudmila Gnilova

Lyudmila Gnilova

Date of Birth
12 February 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Voice actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve 8.2
Vovka v Tridevyatom tsarstve (1965)
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy 7.6
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy (1987)
Kotenok po imeni Gav 7.5
Kotenok po imeni Gav (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ginger's Tale 6
Ginger's Tale Ogoniok-ognivo
Animation 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Skazochniy Patrul. Hroniki Chudes 6.5
Skazochniy Patrul. Hroniki Chudes
Children's 2019, Russia
Kogda zacvetet bagulnik 3.6
Kogda zacvetet bagulnik
Romantic 2010, Russia
Put k sebe 6.1
Put k sebe Put k sebe
Romantic 2010, Russia
Gagarin's Grandson 5.9
Gagarin's Grandson Vnuk Gagarina
Comedy 2007, Russia
Zhyli-byli... 5.9
Zhyli-byli... Zhyli-byli...
Animation 1994, Russia
Vanusha i velikan 5.9
Vanusha i velikan Vanusha i velikan
Animation 1993, Russia
Elovoe yabloko 6.7
Elovoe yabloko Elovoe yabloko
Animation, Short 1993, Russia
Glasha i kikimora 6.2
Glasha i kikimora Glasha i kikimora
Animation, Short 1992, Russia
Tyuk 6.4
Tyuk Tyuk
Children's 1990, USSR
Bolshoj Uh 7.3
Bolshoj Uh Bolshoj Uh
Animation 1989, USSR
Dva bogatyrya 7.3
Dva bogatyrya Dva bogatyrya
Animation 1989, USSR
Zapiski Pirata 7.3
Zapiski Pirata Zapiski Pirata
Animation, Short 1989, USSR
Skazka o starom ekho 7.4
Skazka o starom ekho Skazka o starom ekho
Animation, Drama, Short 1989, USSR
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy 7.6
Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy
Animation 1987, USSR
Novosele u Brattsa Krolika 7.3
Novosele u Brattsa Krolika Novosele u Brattsa Krolika
Children's 1986, USSR
Troye na ostrove 6.4
Troye na ostrove Troye na ostrove
Animation 1986, USSR
Propal Petya-petushok 6.8
Propal Petya-petushok Propal Petya-petushok
Animation 1985, USSR
Gribnoy dozhdik 6.1
Gribnoy dozhdik Gribnoy dozhdik
Animation 1985, USSR
Teryokhina taratayka 6.4
Teryokhina taratayka Teryokhina taratayka
Animation 1985, USSR
Na zadney parte (4-y vypusk) 7.1
Na zadney parte (4-y vypusk) Na zadney parte (4-y vypusk)
Animation 1985, USSR
My S Sherlokom Holmsom 7
My S Sherlokom Holmsom My S Sherlokom Holmsom
Animation 1985, USSR
Golubaya strela 6.3
Golubaya strela Golubaya strela
Animation, Short 1985, USSR
KOAPP 7.4
KOAPP KOAPP
Children's 1984, USSR
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