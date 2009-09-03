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Poster of A Dog Year
6.0
Kinoafisha Films A Dog Year
6.0

A Dog Year

, 2009
A Dog Year
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Dog Year
6.0

Cast

Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Jon Katz
Lauren Ambrose
Lauren Ambrose
Emma
Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Anthony Armstrong
Lois Smith
Lois Blair
Welker White
Welker White
Brenda King
Elizabeth Marvel
Elizabeth Marvel
Margo
Pamela Stewart
Patti
Deirdre O'Connell
Donna Brady
Karen Allen
Paula
Leo Trombetta
Richard
Director George LaVoo
Writer George LaVoo, Jon Katz
Composer Joseph Vitarelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 12 June 2010
World premiere 3 September 2009
Production HBO Films, Duopoly, Devon's Corporation
Also known as
A Dog Year, Hundår, El año del perro, Koiran vuosi, Köpek Yılı, Kutya egy év, Năm của chó, O Cão do Ano, Pet Therapy - Un cane per amico, Pisac i pas, Rok pod psem, Šuns metai, Um Ano do Cão, Un an cu un câine, Год собаки, わが心の友　愛犬デヴォン

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 14 June 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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