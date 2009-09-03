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A Dog Year
6.0
A Dog Year
, 2009
A Dog Year
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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Filming locations
6.0
Cast
Jeff Bridges
Jon Katz
Lauren Ambrose
Emma
Domhnall Gleeson
Anthony Armstrong
Lois Smith
Lois Blair
Welker White
Brenda King
Elizabeth Marvel
Margo
Pamela Stewart
Patti
Deirdre O'Connell
Donna Brady
Karen Allen
Paula
Leo Trombetta
Richard
Director
George LaVoo
Writer
George LaVoo
,
Jon Katz
Composer
Joseph Vitarelli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2009
Online premiere
12 June 2010
World premiere
3 September 2009
Production
HBO Films, Duopoly, Devon's Corporation
Also known as
A Dog Year, Hundår, El año del perro, Koiran vuosi, Köpek Yılı, Kutya egy év, Năm của chó, O Cão do Ano, Pet Therapy - Un cane per amico, Pisac i pas, Rok pod psem, Šuns metai, Um Ano do Cão, Un an cu un câine, Год собаки, わが心の友 愛犬デヴォン
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
14
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 14 June 2023
Stills
Showtimes
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