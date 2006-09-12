Menu
Poster of Griffin and Phoenix
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.9
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Griffin and Phoenix

Griffin and Phoenix

Griffin and Phoenix 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 12 September 2006
Release date
18 January 2007 Russia Lizard
18 January 2007 Belarus
18 January 2007 Kazakhstan
27 November 2008 South Korea
12 September 2006 USA
18 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,355,967
Production Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Gold Circle Films, Blumhouse Productions
Also known as
Griffin & Phoenix, Love in Manhattan, Una lección de vida, Amor pode Dar Certo, Dernière Chance, Griffin és Phoenix, Griffin in Phoenix, La fuerza de vivir, Miłość bez końca, O Amor pode Dar Certo, Rakkautta Manhattanilla, Rega'im yekarim shel ahava, Teleftaia agapi, Tempo para Amar, Τελευταία αγάπη, Грифин и Феникс, Гриффин & Феникс: На краю счастья, Гріффін і Фенікс
Director
Ed Stone
Cast
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Blair Brown
Blair Brown
Lois Smith
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.2
10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Phoenix I've done so many things that at some point I did for the last time and I wasn't paying attention. And then I met you and I got to laugh and make love and fall in love all for the last time... but this time I paid attention.
