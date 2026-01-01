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Nelė Savičenko Nelė Savičenko
Kinoafisha Persons Nelė Savičenko

Nelė Savičenko

Nelė Savičenko

Date of Birth
1 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Golos travy 7.4
Golos travy (1992)
A Feature Film About Life 7.3
A Feature Film About Life (2021)
Rich Man Poor Man 7.2
Rich Man Poor Man (1982)

Filmography

A Feature Film About Life 7.3
A Feature Film About Life A Feature Film About Life
Comedy, Drama 2021, Lithuania / USA
I Am Fine, Thanks 7.1
I Am Fine, Thanks I Am Fine, Thanks
Drama 2021, Lithuania
The Summer of Sangailé 6.4
The Summer of Sangailé Sangaïlé
Drama 2015, Lithuania / France / Netherlands
Sladkoe proshchanie Very 3.7
Sladkoe proshchanie Very Sladkoe proshchanie Very
Drama 2015, Belarus
Pakeliui 6.7
Pakeliui Pakeliui
Drama 2014, Lithuania
Ermolovy 4.1
Ermolovy
Drama, Romantic 2008, Russia
Golos travy 7.4
Golos travy Golos travy
Fantasy, Drama 1992, Ukraine
Damskiy portnoy 7.1
Damskiy portnoy Damskiy portnoy
Drama 1990, USSR
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