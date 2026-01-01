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About
Filmography
Nelė Savičenko
Nelė Savičenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelė Savičenko
Nelė Savičenko
Nelė Savičenko
Date of Birth
1 December 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Golos travy
(1992)
7.3
A Feature Film About Life
(2021)
7.2
Rich Man Poor Man
(1982)
Filmography
7.3
A Feature Film About Life
A Feature Film About Life
Comedy, Drama
2021, Lithuania / USA
7.1
I Am Fine, Thanks
I Am Fine, Thanks
Drama
2021, Lithuania
6.4
The Summer of Sangailé
Sangaïlé
Drama
2015, Lithuania / France / Netherlands
3.7
Sladkoe proshchanie Very
Sladkoe proshchanie Very
Drama
2015, Belarus
6.7
Pakeliui
Pakeliui
Drama
2014, Lithuania
4.1
Ermolovy
Drama, Romantic
2008, Russia
7.4
Golos travy
Golos travy
Fantasy, Drama
1992, Ukraine
7.1
Damskiy portnoy
Damskiy portnoy
Drama
1990, USSR
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