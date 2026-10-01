7.6Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!
Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!, 1975
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Mikhail Lyubeznov
Charley Wyckham
Galina Orlova
Betti
Director Viktor Titov
Writer Brandon Thomas, Viktor Titov
Composer Vladislav Kazenin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 26 December 1975
Release date
|26 December 1975
|Russia
|0+
|30 December 1975
|USA
Production Ekran
Based on play “Charley's Aunt” (Brandon Thomas)
Also known as
Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!, Здравствуйте, я ваша тётя!, Hello, I'm Your Aunt!, Jestem waszą ciocią, Sveiki, aš jūsų teta!, Tere, ma olen teie tädi, Здравейте, аз съм вашата леля, Здрастуйте, я ваша тьотя!, Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tetya!, Здравствуйте, я ваша тетя!
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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