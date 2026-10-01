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Poster of Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!
7.6

Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!

, 1975
Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!
7.6

Cast

Alexander Kalyagin
Alexander Kalyagin
Babbs Baberley
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Colonel Francis Chesney
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Judge Kriegs
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Brasset, Lackey
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Annie
Tamara Nosova
Tamara Nosova
Donna Rosa d'Alvadorez
Tatyana Vedeneyeva
Tatyana Vedeneyeva
Ela Delahay
Mikhail Lyubeznov
Charley Wyckham
Oleg Shklovsky
Oleg Shklovsky
Jackie Chesney
Galina Orlova
Betti
Director Viktor Titov
Writer Brandon Thomas, Viktor Titov
Composer Vladislav Kazenin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 26 December 1975
Release date
26 December 1975 Russia 0+
30 December 1975 USA
Production Ekran
Based on play “Charley's Aunt” (Brandon Thomas)
Also known as
Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!, Здравствуйте, я ваша тётя!, Hello, I'm Your Aunt!, Jestem waszą ciocią, Sveiki, aš jūsų teta!, Tere, ma olen teie tädi, Здравейте, аз съм вашата леля, Здрастуйте, я ваша тьотя!, Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tetya!, Здравствуйте, я ваша тетя!

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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