Best Films About Genius Scientists

This film collection invites viewers into the fascinating world of scientific discovery and the lives of brilliant minds. From dramatic biopics to thrilling science fiction adventures, these films tell stories of a passion for knowledge, the pursuit of breakthroughs, and the personal sacrifices made in the name of science. They inspire reflection on the importance of research and the role scientists play in shaping our understanding of the world and pushing the boundaries of human knowledge.

Fountain of Youth
Fountain of Youth
Detective 2025, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Twisters
Twisters
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
Chernyy zamok
Chernyy zamok
Adventure, History 2024, Belarus / Russia
6.0
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
8.0
Poor Things
Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
7.0
Origins
Origins
Drama, History 2023, USA
7.0
Asteroid City
Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
7.0
Carnifex
Carnifex
Horror, Thriller 2022, Australia
4.0
A Glitch in the Matrix
A Glitch in the Matrix
Documentary 2021, USA
5.0
Sakharov. Dve zhizni
Sakharov. Dve zhizni
Documentary, Drama 2021, Russia
6.0
Archive
Archive
Sci-Fi, Action 2020, USA
6.0
Tesla
Tesla
Biography, Drama, History 2020, USA
4.0
She Dies Tomorrow
She Dies Tomorrow
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2020, USA
5.0
Time Loop
Time Loop
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2020, Italy
3.0
Final Frequency
Final Frequency
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
3.0
Hard Kill
Hard Kill
Action, Thriller 2020, USA
3.0
Adventures of a Mathematician
Adventures of a Mathematician
Biography, Drama 2020, Germany / Poland
6.0
Radioactive
Radioactive
Biography, Drama 2019, Great Britain
6.0
Red Joan
Red Joan
Thriller, Detective 2019, Great Britain
6.0
The Aeronauts
The Aeronauts
Adventure, Biography 2019, Great Britain
6.0
Little Joe
Little Joe
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, Austria / Great Britain / Germany
5.0
Ammonite
Ammonite
Drama, Romantic 2019, Great Britain
6.0
Spread Your Wings
Spread Your Wings
Adventure, Family 2019, France
7.0
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
Adventure, Family 2019, USA
4.0
Io, Leonardo
Io, Leonardo
Drama 2019, Italy
5.0
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
Horror, Sci-Fi 2019, Ireland / USA / Great Britain
5.0
Мозг. Эволюция
Мозг. Эволюция
Documentary 2019, Russia
5.0
Nebo izmeryaetsya milyami
Nebo izmeryaetsya milyami
History, Biography, War 2019, Russia
5.0
2040
2040
Documentary, History 2019, Australia
6.0
Cosmos
Cosmos
Adventure, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2019, Great Britain
5.0
