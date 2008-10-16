Menu
Van Gog ne vinovat
Van Gog ne vinovat
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Romantic
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
16 October 2008
Release date
16 October 2008
Russia
16+
Production
Film.ua
Also known as
Van Gog ne vinovat, Ван Гог не виноват
Director
Vera Yakovenko
Cast
Alla Fomicheva
Mikhail Razumovsky
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Dmytro Surzhykov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Van Gog ne vinovat
6.2
Vernut Veru
(2006)
0.0
Odnazhdy v Novyy God
(2011)
5.7
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh
(2008)
5.2
KGB Agents Also Fall in Love
(1991)
6.1
Vanechka
(2007)
5.0
12 mesyatsev
(2012)
6.3
Moscow Vacation
(1995)
7.7
Men
(1973)
6.4
The House in the Heart
(2014)
6.2
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach
(1992)
7.6
Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya!
(1975)
6.3
Lyubov v SSSR
(2012)
Film rating
5.0
Rate
10
votes
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
