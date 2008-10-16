Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Van Gog ne vinovat
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Van Gog ne vinovat

Van Gog ne vinovat

Van Gog ne vinovat 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 16 October 2008
Release date
16 October 2008 Russia 16+
Production Film.ua
Also known as
Van Gog ne vinovat, Ван Гог не виноват
Director
Vera Yakovenko
Cast
Alla Fomicheva
Mikhail Razumovsky
Mikhail Razumovsky
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Dmytro Surzhykov
Dmytro Surzhykov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Van Gog ne vinovat
Vernut Veru 6.2
Vernut Veru (2006)
Odnazhdy v Novyy God 0.0
Odnazhdy v Novyy God (2011)
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh 5.7
Dobraya podruzhka dlya vsekh (2008)
KGB Agents Also Fall in Love 5.2
KGB Agents Also Fall in Love (1991)
Vanechka 6.1
Vanechka (2007)
12 mesyatsev 5.0
12 mesyatsev (2012)
Moscow Vacation 6.3
Moscow Vacation (1995)
7.7
Men (1973)
The House in the Heart 6.4
The House in the Heart (2014)
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach 6.2
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach (1992)
Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya! 7.6
Zdravstvuyte, ya vasha tyotya! (1975)
Lyubov v SSSR 6.3
Lyubov v SSSR (2012)
Film in Collections
Films About Business, Money and Success Films About Business, Money and Success

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more