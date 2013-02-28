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Poster of Lyubov v SSSR
6.3
Lyubov v SSSR - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lyubov v SSSR
6.3

Lyubov v SSSR

, 2012
Lyubov v SSSR
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lyubov v SSSR
6.3
Lyubov v SSSR - Trailer
Lyubov v SSSR  Trailer

Cast

Aleksandr Lyapin
Aleksandr Lyapin
Egor Baranovsky
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Olga Tumaykina
Olga Tumaykina
Ivan Kupreenko
Ivan Kupreenko
Lidiya Milyuzina
Vladislav Pavlov
Vladislav Pavlov
Director Karen Shakhnazarov
Writer Yevgeny Nikishov, Sergey Rokotov
Composer Konstantin Shevelyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 28 February 2013
Release date
28 February 2013 Russia Мосфильм-мастер 16+
28 February 2013 Belarus
28 February 2013 Kazakhstan
28 February 2013 Ukraine
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Lyubov v SSSR, Amor na URSS, Love in the USSR, Miłość w ZSRR, Moscou 1973, l'amour en URSS, Szerelem a Szovjetunióban, Любовь в СССР

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Lyubov v SSSR - Trailer
Lyubov v SSSR Trailer
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