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Mikhail Razumovsky
Mikhail Razumovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Razumovsky
Mikhail Razumovsky
Mikhail Razumovsky
Date of Birth
2 December 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.6
Ash
(2013)
6.4
Banditskiy Peterburg 5: Oper
(2003)
6.2
Banditskiy Peterburg 6: Zhurnalist
(2003)
Filmography
5.4
Spasti edinstvennogo syna
Drama, Thriller
2023, Russia
Chuzhaya
Drama, Detective
2018, Russia
6.1
Gupyoshka
Gupyoshka
Drama
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Обними меня
Обними меня
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
6.6
Ash
Drama, Detective, History
2013, Russia
2.2
Cherta
Cherta
Crime, Drama
2009, Russia
Chernyj sneg 2
Action, Adventure,
2008, Russia
Chernyj sneg
Action, Adventure
2007, Russia
Show more
Photos
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