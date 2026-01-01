Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mikhail Razumovsky 7 photos
Mikhail Razumovsky Mikhail Razumovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Razumovsky

Mikhail Razumovsky

Mikhail Razumovsky

Date of Birth
2 December 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Ash 6.6
Ash (2013)
Banditskiy Peterburg 5: Oper 6.4
Banditskiy Peterburg 5: Oper (2003)
Banditskiy Peterburg 6: Zhurnalist 6.2
Banditskiy Peterburg 6: Zhurnalist (2003)

Filmography

Spasti edinstvennogo syna 5.4
Spasti edinstvennogo syna
Drama, Thriller 2023, Russia
Chuzhaya
Chuzhaya
Drama, Detective 2018, Russia
Gupyoshka 6.1
Gupyoshka Gupyoshka
Drama 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Обними меня
Обними меня Обними меня
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Ash 6.6
Ash
Drama, Detective, History 2013, Russia
Cherta 2.2
Cherta Cherta
Crime, Drama 2009, Russia
Chernyj sneg 2
Chernyj sneg 2
Action, Adventure, 2008, Russia
Chernyj sneg
Chernyj sneg
Action, Adventure 2007, Russia
Show more

Photos

Михаил Разумовский Михаил Разумовский Михаил Разумовский Михаил Разумовский Михаил Разумовский Михаил Разумовский
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more