About
1 poster
Odnazhdy v Novyy God
Odnazhdy v Novyy God
Odnazhdy v Novyy God
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2011
Also known as
Odnazhdy v Novyy God
Director
Akhtem Seitablayev
Cast
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Kirill Zhandarov
Victoria Malektorovych
Igor Gnezdilov
Yelena Laguta
Cast and Crew
Films about Children
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
