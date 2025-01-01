Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Odnazhdy v Novyy God
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Odnazhdy v Novyy God

Odnazhdy v Novyy God

Odnazhdy v Novyy God 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2011
Also known as
Odnazhdy v Novyy God
Director
Akhtem Seitablayev
Cast
Mykhailo Kukuyuk
Kirill Zhandarov
Kirill Zhandarov
Victoria Malektorovych
Igor Gnezdilov
Yelena Laguta
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Odnazhdy v Novyy God
Kvartet dlya dvoikh 5.9
Kvartet dlya dvoikh (2006)
Sneg na golovu 5.2
Sneg na golovu (2009)
Night Visitors 0.0
Night Visitors (2007)
Schastlivyy marshrut 5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut (2013)
Muzhchina dlya zhizni, ili Na brak ne pretenduyu 5.8
Muzhchina dlya zhizni, ili Na brak ne pretenduyu (2008)
Lichnyy interes 5.2
Lichnyy interes (2015)
Lyubov na chetyreh kolesah 5.6
Lyubov na chetyreh kolesah (2015)
Moy papa lyotchik 3.9
Moy papa lyotchik (2013)
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya» 0.0
Tarif «Schastlivaya semya» (2013)
Moy princ 5.6
Moy princ (2006)
Fabrika schastya 5.2
Fabrika schastya (2007)
Van Gog ne vinovat 5.0
Van Gog ne vinovat (2007)
Film in Collections
Films about Children Films about Children

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more