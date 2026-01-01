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Leonid Yakubovich
Leonid Yakubovich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Yakubovich
Leonid Yakubovich
Leonid Yakubovich
Date of Birth
31 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Happiness Is... Part 2
(2019)
6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
(1998)
6.3
Moscow Vacation
(1995)
Filmography
Skuf
Comedy
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Zhivaya kniga
Fantasy, Family
2026, Russia
Usatye fakty
Reality-TV
2025, Russia
6.1
Chestnyy razvod. Benefis
Chestnyy razvod. Benefis
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Listev. Novyj vzglyad
History, Documentary
2020, Russia
6.6
Happiness Is... Part 2
Schaste - eto... 2
Short
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
3.9
The Grandfather of My Dreams
The Grandfather of My Dreams
Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
4.2
Vozvrashchenie Buratino
Vozvrashchenie Buratino
Adventure, Family, Animation
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
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