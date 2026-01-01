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Leonid Yakubovich
Leonid Yakubovich Leonid Yakubovich
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Yakubovich

Leonid Yakubovich

Leonid Yakubovich

Date of Birth
31 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Place of Birth
Moscow, Soviet Union
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Happiness Is... Part 2 6.6
Happiness Is... Part 2 (2019)
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? 6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? (1998)
Moscow Vacation 6.3
Moscow Vacation (1995)

Filmography

Skuf
Skuf
Comedy 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Zhivaya kniga
Fantasy, Family 2026, Russia
Usatye fakty
Usatye fakty
Reality-TV 2025, Russia
Chestnyy razvod. Benefis 6.1
Chestnyy razvod. Benefis Chestnyy razvod. Benefis
Comedy 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Listev. Novyj vzglyad 5.8
Listev. Novyj vzglyad
History, Documentary 2020, Russia
Happiness Is... Part 2 6.6
Happiness Is... Part 2 Schaste - eto... 2
Short 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
The Grandfather of My Dreams 3.9
The Grandfather of My Dreams The Grandfather of My Dreams
Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Vozvrashchenie Buratino 4.2
Vozvrashchenie Buratino Vozvrashchenie Buratino
Adventure, Family, Animation 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
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