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Poster of Hide and Seek
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Hide and Seek
4.4

Hide and Seek

, 2014
Hide and Seek
Great Britain, USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Hide and Seek
4.4

Cast

Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
Max
Hannah Arterton
Hannah Arterton
Charlotte
Rea Mole
Leah
Daniel Metz
Jack
Joe Banks
Simon
Director Joanna Coates
Writer Daniel Metz, Joanna Coates
Composer Paul Wallfisch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 2 October 2014
World premiere 20 June 2014
Release date
20 June 2014 Russia 18+
20 June 2014 Kazakhstan
20 June 2014 Ukraine
Also known as
Hide and Seek, Hide & Seek, Amorous, Das Liebesversteck, Saklambaç, Το κρυφτό, Игра в прятки, Прятки

Film rating

4.4
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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