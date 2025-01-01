Aleksandra Kulikova

Menu
Date of Birth
25 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

About a Wife, a Dream and Another... 7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another... (2013)
Aksentev 7.2
Aksentev (2022)
Bog pechali i radosti 5.9
Bog pechali i radosti (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Semeiny podryad
Semeiny podryad
Romantic 2025, Russia
Orbita
Crime 2024, Russia
Urodina
Urodina
Romantic 2024, Russia
Eksperiment
Comedy 2022, Russia
Eksponaty
Eksponaty
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
Aksentev 7.2
Aksentev
Detective 2022, Russia
Babe leto
Babe leto
Drama, Romantic 2019, Russia
About a Wife, a Dream and Another... 7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another... Pro zhenu, mechtu i eshche odnu...
Drama 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Mat i machekha
Mat i machekha
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Kak poymat magazinnogo vora
Kak poymat magazinnogo vora
Detective, Comedy 2009, Russia
Plan «B»
Plan «B»
Action, Thriller 2008, Russia
Best of Times 4.8
Best of Times Best of Times
Drama 2007, Russia
Bog pechali i radosti 5.9
Bog pechali i radosti Bog pechali i radosti
Romantic 2007, Ukraine
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley 3.2
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure 2006, Russia
Ptica schastya
Ptica schastya
Romantic 2006, Ukraine
5.6
Chetvertyy
Horror , Russia
