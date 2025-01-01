Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Aleksandra Kulikova
Aleksandra Kulikova
Aleksandra Kulikova
Aleksandra Kulikova
Date of Birth
25 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another...
(2013)
7.2
Aksentev
(2022)
5.9
Bog pechali i radosti
(2007)
11
Actress
16
Semeiny podryad
Romantic
2025, Russia
Orbita
Crime
2024, Russia
Urodina
Romantic
2024, Russia
Eksperiment
Comedy
2022, Russia
Eksponaty
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
7.2
Aksentev
Detective
2022, Russia
Babe leto
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia
7.8
About a Wife, a Dream and Another...
Pro zhenu, mechtu i eshche odnu...
Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Mat i machekha
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
Kak poymat magazinnogo vora
Detective, Comedy
2009, Russia
Plan «B»
Action, Thriller
2008, Russia
4.8
Best of Times
Best of Times
Drama
2007, Russia
5.9
Bog pechali i radosti
Bog pechali i radosti
Romantic
2007, Ukraine
3.2
Bunker, ili Uchenye pod zemley
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure
2006, Russia
Ptica schastya
Romantic
2006, Ukraine
5.6
Chetvertyy
Horror
, Russia
