Similar films for The Terror Beneath
Collision Earth Sci-Fi, Thriller
2011, Canada
3.0
Stonehenge Apocalypse Sci-Fi
2010, Canada
4.0
Ba'al: The Storm God Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama
2008, USA
3.0
Mega Cyclone Catastrophe, Sci-Fi, Action
2011, Canada
3.0
LA Apocalypse Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2014, USA
2.0
Beyond Loch Ness Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2008, Canada
4.0
Polar Storm Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2009, USA
3.0
The Philadelphia Experiment Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2012, Canada
4.0
Iron Invader Sci-Fi
2011, Canada
3.0
Ice Quake Sci-Fi, Drama, Action
2010, Canada
4.0
The One Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2001, USA
6.0
Icarus Action, Thriller, Drama
2010, USA / Canada
4.0