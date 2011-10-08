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Poster of The Terror Beneath
3.8
Kinoafisha Films The Terror Beneath
3.8

The Terror Beneath

, 2011
The Terror Beneath
Canada / Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Terror Beneath
3.8

Cast

Jesse Moss
Jesse Moss
Joe
Stefanie von Pfetten
Dr. Jocelyn Stein
David Lewis
Adrian Pasdar
Adrian Pasdar
Jack Tompkins
James Morrison
James Morrison
Dr. Jeremy Frame
Luisa d'Oliveira
Kate
David Richmond-Peck
Wilson
Daniel Bacon
Noel
Ben Cotton
Datsun
Don Thompson
Spit
Nicholas Carella
Matthew Kyle
Director Paul Ziller
Writer Mike Muldoon, Paul Ziller
Composer Michael Neilson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 8 October 2011
Release date
6 June 2012 Germany
8 October 2011 USA
MPAA PG-13
Production Cinetel Films, Eden Pictures
Also known as
The Terror Beneath, Seeds of Destruction, Les Racines de la Destruction, Die Saat des Bösen, Garden of Evil, Il giardino del diavolo, Les racines de l'Apocalypse, Nasiona destrukcji, Ósma plaga, Pusztító éden, Semena zmaru, Semillas de destrucción, Taime terror, Корени-убийци, Ужас из недр

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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