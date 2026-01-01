Mikkel Bratt Silset

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Vikingane 7.6
Vikingane (2016)
Valkyrien 7.2
Valkyrien (2016)
Tunnelen 6.9
Tunnelen (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
House of Spoils 5.3
House of Spoils House of Spoils
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
The Emigrants 6.6
The Emigrants Utvandrarna
Drama, History 2021, Denmark / New Zealand / Norway / Sweden
Tunnelen 6.9
Tunnelen Tunnel
Thriller 2020, Norway
5.7
Mummy Operation Operasjon Mumie
Adventure, Crime, Family 2019, Norway
Valkyrien 7.2
Valkyrien
Drama, Thriller 2016, Norway
Vikingane 7.6
Vikingane
Comedy, Action, History 2016, Norway
