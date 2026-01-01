Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Mikkel Bratt Silset
Date of Birth
1 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
Vikingane
(2016)
7.2
Valkyrien
(2016)
6.9
Tunnelen
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
History
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2020
2019
2016
All
6
Films
4
TV Shows
2
Actor
6
5.3
House of Spoils
House of Spoils
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Emigrants
Utvandrarna
Drama, History
2021, Denmark / New Zealand / Norway / Sweden
6.9
Tunnelen
Tunnel
Thriller
2020, Norway
Watch trailer
5.7
Mummy Operation
Operasjon Mumie
Adventure, Crime, Family
2019, Norway
7.2
Valkyrien
Drama, Thriller
2016, Norway
7.6
Vikingane
Comedy, Action, History
2016, Norway
