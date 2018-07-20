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Poster of Neuilly sa mère, sa mère !
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Neuilly sa mère, sa mère !
5.2

Neuilly sa mère, sa mère !

, 2018
Neuilly sa mère, sa mère!
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Neuilly sa mère, sa mère !
5.2

Cast

Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Samy Seghir
Joséphine Japy
Joséphine Japy
Valérie Lemercier
Valérie Lemercier
Jérémy Denisty
Sophia Aram
Director Gabriel Julien-Laferrière
Writer Djamel Bensalah, Isaac Sharry, Marc de Chauveron
Composer Charlie Nguyen Kim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 20 July 2018
Release date
8 August 2018 France
Budget €7,270,000
Worldwide Gross $8,970,297
Production Vito Films, Miroir Magique!, SND Films
Also known as
Neuilly sa mère, sa mère!, Neuilly Yo Mama II, Neuilly sa mère 2, Neuilly sa mère, sa mère !, Neuilly sa mère... Sa mère!

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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