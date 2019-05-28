Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Рейтинги
6.5
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
Best Comedies
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
School Life
School Life
La Vie scolaire / School Life
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Comedy
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
10 April 2020
World premiere
28 May 2019
Release date
28 August 2019
France
9 July 2020
Italy
28 August 2019
Switzerland
8
Worldwide Gross
$14,178,873
Production
Mandarin Films, Kallouche Cinéma, Gaumont
Also known as
La vie scolaire, School Life, Los profesores de Saint-Denis, Efeito Pigmaleão, Els professors de Saint-Denis, Koolielu, L'anno che verrà, La vida escolar, Öğrenci Ofisi, Skoleliv, Skolliv, Szkolne życie, Μαθητική ζωή, Школьная жизнь
Director
Mehdi Idir
Grand Corps Malade
Cast
Zita Hanrot
Liam Pierron
Soufiane Guerrab
Alban Ivanov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for School Life
7.2
Patients
(2016)
6.2
Novembre
(2022)
7.5
Les Misérables
(2019)
6.4
Street Flow
(2019)
5.2
Neuilly sa mère, sa mère !
(2018)
6.9
L'ascension
(2017)
6.8
Le Brio
(2017)
5.4
The Jews
(2016)
5.5
La Dream Team
(2016)
7.0
Once in a Lifetime
(2014)
6.6
Babysitting
(2014)
6.4
It Boy
(2013)
Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree