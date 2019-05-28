Menu
Poster of School Life
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha Films School Life

School Life

La Vie scolaire / School Life 18+
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 10 April 2020
World premiere 28 May 2019
Release date
28 August 2019 France
9 July 2020 Italy
28 August 2019 Switzerland 8
Worldwide Gross $14,178,873
Production Mandarin Films, Kallouche Cinéma, Gaumont
Also known as
La vie scolaire, School Life, Los profesores de Saint-Denis, Efeito Pigmaleão, Els professors de Saint-Denis, Koolielu, L'anno che verrà, La vida escolar, Öğrenci Ofisi, Skoleliv, Skolliv, Szkolne życie, Μαθητική ζωή, Школьная жизнь
Director
Mehdi Idir
Grand Corps Malade
Cast
Zita Hanrot
Liam Pierron
Soufiane Guerrab
Alban Ivanov
6.5
6.5 IMDb
