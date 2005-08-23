Lenny the Wonder Dog
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
23 August 2005
Release date
5 December 2005
|Russia
|
|0+
5 December 2005
|Kazakhstan
|
|
23 August 2005
|USA
|
|
5 December 2005
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Winslow Productions
Also known as
Lenny the Wonder Dog, Lenny le chien parlant, A Dog and His Boy, Lenny - cudowny pies, Lenny - Mirakelhunden, Lenny ihmekoira, Lenny Wonderdog, Lenny, a csodakutya, Lenny, der Wunderhund