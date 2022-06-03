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Poster of Hustle
7.3
Hustle - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hustle
7.3

Hustle

, 2022
Hustle
USA / Comedy, Sport / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hustle
7.3
Hustle - Trailer
Hustle  Trailer

Cast

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Stanley Sugerman
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Rex Merrick
Ben Foster
Ben Foster
Vince Merrick
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Teresa Sugerman
Jon Collin Barclay
Juancho Hernangomez
Bo Cruz
Kenny Smith
Leon
Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards
Kermit Wilts
Jordan Hull
Alex Sugerman
Maria Botto
Maria Botto
Paola
Ainhoa Pillet
Lucia
Director Jeremiah Zagar
Writer Taylor Materne, Will Fetters
Composer Dan Deacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 June 2022
World premiere 3 June 2022
Release date
8 June 2022 South Korea 15
3 June 2022 USA
MPAA R
Production Happy Madison Productions, Kirschenbaum Productions, Roth Films
Also known as
Hustle, Garra, Le haut du panier, Arremessando Alto, Hustle: Cuộc Đua NBA, Hustle: O Grande Salto, Kova vääntö, Marea încercare, Mindent egy lapra, Prilika života, Rzut życia, Životní trefa, Životný zásah, Дорога до НБА, Прилика живота, Прорваться в НБА, همّة في ملاعب السلّة, 허슬, ハッスル, 必勝球探, 籃兒當搏盡, Acele, Cuộc Đua NBA, HUSTLE／ハッスル, 拼进NBA, HUSTLE ハッスル, زرنگ بازی

Film rating

7.3
Rate 17 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hustle - Trailer
Hustle Trailer
Hustle - Teaser
Hustle Teaser
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Listen to the
soundtrack Hustle

Quotes

Stanley Beren [to Bo] Do you love this game? I mean, love it with your whole heart. Because if you don't, let's not even bother. Let's not open that door. They're just going to slam it in our face. I love this game. I live this game. There's a thousand other guys waiting in the wings who are obsessed with this game. Obsession is going to beat talent every time. You got all the talent in the world, but are you obsessed? Let's face it. It's you against you out there. When you walk on that court, you have to think, "I am the best guy out there". So let me ask you again. Do you love this game?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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