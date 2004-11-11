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Oakes Fegley
Oakes Fegley Oakes Fegley
Kinoafisha Persons Oakes Fegley

Oakes Fegley

Oakes Fegley

Date of Birth
11 November 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
The Fabelmans 8.2
The Fabelmans (2022)
Dark Matter 8.1
Dark Matter (2024)

Filmography

Dark Matter 8.1
Dark Matter
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2024, USA
Adam the First 7.4
Adam the First Adam the First
Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
The Fabelmans 8.2
The Fabelmans The Fabelmans
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The War with Grandpa 6.3
The War with Grandpa War with Grandpa
Comedy, Family 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Goldfinch 6.9
The Goldfinch The Goldfinch
Drama 2019, USA
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Wonderstruck 6.2
Wonderstruck Wonderstruck
Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Pete's Dragon 7.1
Pete's Dragon Pete's Dragon
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, USA
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