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Filmography
Oakes Fegley
Oakes Fegley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oakes Fegley
Oakes Fegley
Oakes Fegley
Date of Birth
11 November 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.2
The Fabelmans
(2022)
8.1
Dark Matter
(2024)
Filmography
8.1
Dark Matter
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2024, USA
7.4
Adam the First
Adam the First
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
8.2
The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The War with Grandpa
War with Grandpa
Comedy, Family
2020, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Goldfinch
The Goldfinch
Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Wonderstruck
Wonderstruck
Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Pete's Dragon
Pete's Dragon
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
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