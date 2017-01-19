Menu
6.4
Rate
Best Comedies
3 posters
It's the Law
It's the Law
L'ora legale
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
It's the Law
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
19 January 2017
Release date
31 March 2022
Russia
ПилотКино
12+
29 June 2017
Greece
19 January 2017
Italy
11 August 2017
Spain
27 September 2018
Ukraine
Also known as
L'ora legale, La hora del cambio, Ab heute sind wir ehrlich, It's the Law, Τα παράπονα στον δήμαρχο, Закону тут не место, Закону тут не місце, Лятно часово време, 市長幫幫忙
Director
Ficarra
Picone
Cast
Francesco Benigno
Gaetano Bruno
Antonio Catania
Vincenzo Amato
Cast and Crew
Similar films for It's the Law
6.1
It May Be Love But It Doesn't Show
(2011)
4.9
Once Upon a Time... in Bethlehem
(2019)
6.2
Andiamo a quel paese
(2015)
5.8
Blessed Madness
(2018)
6.0
Let Yourself Go
(2017)
6.4
Ammore e malavita
(2017)
5.4
Partners in Crime
(2017)
6.4
Quo vado?
(2016)
5.2
Non c'è più religione
(2016)
6.4
An Italian Name
(2015)
6.5
Quiet Bliss
(2014)
5.1
Us in the U.S.
(2013)
Film rating
6.4
6.4
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
It's the Law
Trailer in russian
0
0
It's the Law
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
