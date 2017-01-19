Menu
Poster of It's the Law
Рейтинги
6.4
3 posters
It's the Law

It's the Law

L'ora legale 18+
It's the Law - trailer in russian
It's the Law  trailer in russian
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 19 January 2017
Release date
31 March 2022 Russia ПилотКино 12+
29 June 2017 Greece
19 January 2017 Italy
11 August 2017 Spain
27 September 2018 Ukraine
Also known as
L'ora legale, La hora del cambio, Ab heute sind wir ehrlich, It's the Law, Τα παράπονα στον δήμαρχο, Закону тут не место, Закону тут не місце, Лятно часово време, 市長幫幫忙
Director
Ficarra
Ficarra
Picone
Picone
Cast
Francesco Benigno
Francesco Benigno
Gaetano Bruno
Gaetano Bruno
Antonio Catania
Antonio Catania
Vincenzo Amato
Vincenzo Amato
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
It's the Law - trailer in russian
It's the Law Trailer in russian
It's the Law - trailer
It's the Law Trailer
