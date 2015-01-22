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Poster of An Italian Name
6.4
Kinoafisha Films An Italian Name
6.4

An Italian Name

, 2015
Il nome del figlio
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of An Italian Name
6.4

Synopsis

Paolo and his wife are waiting a baby and deciding his name, but it seems that Paolo's family and friends don't really like the chosen name.

Cast

Alessandro Gassman
Alessandro Gassman
Paolo
Micaela Ramazzotti
Micaela Ramazzotti
Simona
Valeria Golino
Valeria Golino
Betta
Luigi Lo Cascio
Luigi Lo Cascio
Sandro
Rocco Papaleo
Rocco Papaleo
Claudio
Carolina Cetroli
Raffaele Vannoli
Roberto Nocchi
Roberto Nocchi
Sandro piccolo
Director Francesca Archibugi
Writer Matthieu Delaporte, Alexandre de La Patellière, Francesca Archibugi, Francesco Piccolo
Composer Battista Lena
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 22 January 2015
Release date
22 January 2015 Italy
Worldwide Gross $3,219,351
Production Indiana Production, Lucky Red, Motorino Amaranto
Also known as
Il nome del figlio, An Italian Name, Doğan Çocuğa İsim, El nombre del bambino, Итальянское имя

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack An Italian Name
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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