Poster of Andiamo a quel paese
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Kinoafisha Films Andiamo a quel paese

Andiamo a quel paese

Andiamo a quel paese 18+
Synopsis

Valentino and Salvo, unemployed and in search of fortune and recommendation, leave Palermo for Valentino's home town, Monteforte, where they will try to survive the Italian crisis by opening some sort of hospice.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 18 February 2019
World premiere 6 November 2014
Release date
20 July 2017 Russia ПилотКино 16+
20 July 2017 Belarus
6 November 2014 Italy
20 July 2017 Kazakhstan
20 July 2017 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $9,463,057
Production Banca Nuova, Medusa Film, Tramp Ltd.
Also known as
Andiamo a quel paese, Уедем к чертовой бабушке!
Director
Ficarra
Picone
Cast
Ficarra
Picone
Tiziana Lodato
Lily Tirinnanzi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Andiamo a quel paese
Once Upon a Time... in Bethlehem 4.9
Once Upon a Time... in Bethlehem (2019)
It May Be Love But It Doesn't Show 6.1
It May Be Love But It Doesn't Show (2011)
It's the Law 6.4
It's the Law (2017)
At War with Love 6.9
At War with Love (2016)
Solino 7.4
Solino (2002)

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
