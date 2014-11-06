Menu
Рейтинги
6.2
IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
Valentino and Salvo, unemployed and in search of fortune and recommendation, leave Palermo for Valentino's home town, Monteforte, where they will try to survive the Italian crisis by opening some sort of hospice.
trailer на русском языке
trailer на русском языке
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
18 February 2019
World premiere
6 November 2014
Release date
20 July 2017
Russia
ПилотКино
16+
20 July 2017
Belarus
6 November 2014
Italy
20 July 2017
Kazakhstan
20 July 2017
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$9,463,057
Production
Banca Nuova, Medusa Film, Tramp Ltd.
Also known as
Andiamo a quel paese, Уедем к чертовой бабушке!
Director
Ficarra
Picone
Cast
Ficarra
Picone
Tiziana Lodato
Lily Tirinnanzi
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Andiamo a quel paese
4.9
Once Upon a Time... in Bethlehem
(2019)
6.1
It May Be Love But It Doesn't Show
(2011)
6.4
It's the Law
(2017)
6.9
At War with Love
(2016)
7.4
Solino
(2002)
Film rating
6.2
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Andiamo a quel paese
Trailer на русском языке
0
0
Stills
