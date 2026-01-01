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Poster of The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers
6.7

The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers

, 1970
Korona Rossiyskoy Imperii, ili Snova Neulovimye
USSR / Action, History, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Crown of the Russian Empire, or Once Again the Elusive Avengers
6.7

Cast

Mikhail Metyolkin
Mikhail Metyolkin
Valery Mikhailovich 'Valerka' - the first avenger
Viktor Kosykh
Viktor Kosykh
Daniel 'Danka' - the third avenger
Vasya Vasilyev
Vasya Vasilyev
Yashka - the fourth avenger
Valentina Kurdyukova
Valentina Kurdyukova
Kssana - the second avenger
Ivan Pereverzev
Ivan Pereverzev
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Shtabs-kapitan Ovechkin
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
The bald emperor
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Arkadi Tolbuzin
Polkovnik Kudasov
Director Edmond Keosayan
Writer Aleksandr Chervinsky, Edmond Keosayan
Composer Yan Frenkel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 9 October 1970
Release date
6 June 1971 Russia 12+
6 June 1971 USA
9 October 1970 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Korona Rossiyskoy Imperii, ili Snova Neulovimye, A korona elrablása, avagy újra a bosszúállók, À nouveau les insaisissables, Crown of Russian Empire, or the Elusives Again, Korona carów rosyjskich, Koruna Ruského impéria alebo znovu Nepolapitel'ní, La couronne de l'empire russe, Tabamatud tasujad 3, Корона Российской империи, или Снова неуловимые, Crown of the Russian Empire

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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