Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Kortik
Kortik
Kortik
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Country
USSR
Runtime
3 hours 27 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
1 January 1973
Release date
1 January 1973
Russia
12+
6 June 1973
USA
Also known as
Kortik, Kordzik, The Dirk, Кортик
Director
Mikalay Kalinin
Cast
Sergey Shevkunenko
Vladimir Dichkovsky
Zoya Fyodorova
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Viktor Sergachyov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kortik
7.7
Bronzovaya ptitsa
(1974)
8.0
The Story of Voyages
(1983)
7.4
Treasure Island
(1982)
8.0
The Mystery of the Third Planet
(1981)
7.7
Priklyucheniya Elektronika
(1979)
8.1
Priklyucheniya kapitana Vrungelya
(1976)
6.9
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti
(1975)
7.6
Priklyucheniya Buratino
(1975)
7.0
The Secret of the Iron Door
(1970)
8.0
Bremenskie muzykanty
(1969)
7.3
Jack Frost
(1964)
7.8
Striped Trip
(1961)
Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree