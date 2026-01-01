Menu
Country USSR
Runtime 3 hours 27 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 1 January 1973
Release date
1 January 1973 Russia 12+
6 June 1973 USA
Also known as
Kortik, Kordzik, The Dirk, Кортик
Director
Mikalay Kalinin
Cast
Sergey Shevkunenko
Vladimir Dichkovsky
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Viktor Sergachyov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kortik
Bronzovaya ptitsa 7.7
Bronzovaya ptitsa (1974)
The Story of Voyages 8.0
The Story of Voyages (1983)
Treasure Island 7.4
Treasure Island (1982)
The Mystery of the Third Planet 8.0
The Mystery of the Third Planet (1981)
Priklyucheniya Elektronika 7.7
Priklyucheniya Elektronika (1979)
Priklyucheniya kapitana Vrungelya 8.1
Priklyucheniya kapitana Vrungelya (1976)
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti 6.9
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti (1975)
Priklyucheniya Buratino 7.6
Priklyucheniya Buratino (1975)
The Secret of the Iron Door 7.0
The Secret of the Iron Door (1970)
Bremenskie muzykanty 8.0
Bremenskie muzykanty (1969)
Jack Frost 7.3
Jack Frost (1964)
Striped Trip 7.8
Striped Trip (1961)

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
