Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti

Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti

Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 1 January 1975
Release date
1 January 1975 Russia 6+
7 July 1975 USA
1 January 1975 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti, New Year's Adventures of Masha and Vitia, Новогодние приключения Маши и Вити, Masa ja Vitja uusaastaseiklus, Novogodniye priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti, Новорічні пригоди Маші і Віті
Director
Gennadiy Kazanskiy
Gennadiy Kazanskiy
Igor Usov
Cast
Irina Borisova
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Nikolai Boyarskiy
Nikolai Boyarskiy
Yuriy Nahratov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
