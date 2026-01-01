Menu
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti
18+
Family
Fantasy
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti
фрагмент из фильма
фрагмент из фильма
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1975
World premiere
1 January 1975
Release date
1 January 1975
Russia
6+
7 July 1975
USA
1 January 1975
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti, New Year's Adventures of Masha and Vitia, Новогодние приключения Маши и Вити, Masa ja Vitja uusaastaseiklus, Novogodniye priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti, Новорічні пригоди Маші і Віті
Director
Gennadiy Kazanskiy
Igor Usov
Cast
Irina Borisova
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Nikolai Boyarskiy
Yuriy Nahratov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Kot Matvey
You have a few minutes. Say good-bye, kiss each other, howl a little. I love it when people howl.
Film Trailers
Novogodnie priklyucheniya Mashi i Viti
Фрагмент из фильма
0
0
Stills
