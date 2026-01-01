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7.7
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Priklyucheniya Elektronika
7.7
Priklyucheniya Elektronika
, 1979
Priklyucheniya Elektronika
USSR / Adventure, Children's, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
7.7
Cast
Yury Torsuyev
Syroezhkin
Vladimir Torsuyev
Electronic
Vasyl Skromny
Gusev
Maksim Kalinin
Korol'kov
Yevgeni Livshits
Chizhikov
Dmitry Maximov
Smirnov
Valeriya Soluyan
Kukushkina
Nikolai Karachentsov
Oksana Alekseeva
Mayka
Nikolai Grinko
Professor Gromov
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Masha
Director
Konstantin Bromberg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
3 hours 35 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
23 March 1980
Release date
23 March 1980
USSR
Production
Odessa Film Studio, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Elektronika, Der elektronische Doppelgänger, Приключения Электроника, Elektroniko nuotykiai, Elektrooniku seiklused, Przygody Elektronika, The Adventures of the Electronic
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[Friends are making plans how to avoid a music lesson.]
Gusev
Let's break the piano.
Syroezhkin
No, they'll get a new one.
Showtimes
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