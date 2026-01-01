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Poster of Priklyucheniya Elektronika
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Priklyucheniya Elektronika
7.7

Priklyucheniya Elektronika

, 1979
Priklyucheniya Elektronika
USSR / Adventure, Children's, Family / 18+
Poster of Priklyucheniya Elektronika
7.7

Cast

Yury Torsuyev
Yury Torsuyev
Syroezhkin
Vladimir Torsuyev
Vladimir Torsuyev
Electronic
Vasyl Skromny
Vasyl Skromny
Gusev
Maksim Kalinin
Korol'kov
Yevgeni Livshits
Chizhikov
Dmitry Maximov
Smirnov
Valeriya Soluyan
Kukushkina
Nikolai Karachentsov
Nikolai Karachentsov
Oksana Alekseeva
Mayka
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Professor Gromov
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Masha
Director Konstantin Bromberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 3 hours 35 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 23 March 1980
Release date
23 March 1980 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studio, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Elektronika, Der elektronische Doppelgänger, Приключения Электроника, Elektroniko nuotykiai, Elektrooniku seiklused, Przygody Elektronika, The Adventures of the Electronic

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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