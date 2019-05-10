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Poster of Student of the Year 2
2.2
Kinoafisha Films Student of the Year 2
2.2

Student of the Year 2

, 2019
Student of the Year 2
India / Romantic, Action / 18+
Poster of Student of the Year 2
2.2

Cast

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Gul Panag
Farah Khan
Director Punit Malhotra
Writer Karan Johar, Arshad Syed
Composer Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant, Shekhar Ravjiani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 10 May 2019
Release date
10 May 2019 France
10 May 2019 Great Britain
10 May 2019 India
10 May 2019 Indonesia
Budget 800,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,635,907
Production Fox STAR Studios, Dharma Productions, SIF 309 Film Music
Also known as
Student of the Year 2, Aasta õpilane 2, Sinh Viên Của Năm 2, SOTY 2, Студент года 2, Студент року 2

Film rating

2.2
Rate 12 votes
2.3 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Student of the Year 2
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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