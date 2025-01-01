[Last lines]

This is not my letter of resignation, this is my obituary. The young girl who worked for you for the last seven years... is dead, and buried. She leaves behind a lifetime of indecision, hesitation and fear. She will not be missed, she will not be mourned, because she was really never alive to begin with. But she is now, and she has her *entire* life in front of her. An entire life just waiting to be filled.