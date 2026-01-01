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Площадки
3.4
Kinoafisha
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Promenade à Paris
3.4
Promenade à Paris
, 2010
Promenade à Paris
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.4
Cast
Ekaterina Guseva
Vyacheslav Razbegaev
Larisa Udovichenko
Igor Yasulovich
Aleksei Abashkin
Eric Chimier
Peter Hudson
Max Morel
Director
Dmytro Tomashpolskyi
Composer
Konstantin Shevelyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2010
Production
Zurbagan Production
Also known as
Promenade à Paris, Прогулка по Парижу
More
Film rating
3.4
Rate
13
votes
3.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
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