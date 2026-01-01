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Poster of Promenade à Paris
3.4
Kinoafisha Films Promenade à Paris
3.4

Promenade à Paris

, 2010
Promenade à Paris
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Promenade à Paris
3.4

Cast

Ekaterina Guseva
Ekaterina Guseva
Vyacheslav Razbegaev
Vyacheslav Razbegaev
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Aleksei Abashkin
Eric Chimier
Peter Hudson
Max Morel
Director Dmytro Tomashpolskyi
Composer Konstantin Shevelyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
Production Zurbagan Production
Also known as
Promenade à Paris, Прогулка по Парижу

Film rating

3.4
Rate 13 votes
3.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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