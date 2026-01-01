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Uezdnaya drama
4.0
Uezdnaya drama
, 2014
Uezdnaya drama
Belarus / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.0
Cast
Sergey Shakurov
Pawel Delag
Anna Popova
Anton Bel'skiy
Boris Mironov
Director
Oleg Basilov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2014
Production
Star Media UA (I), Star Media
Also known as
Uezdnaya drama, Уездная драма, County Drama, Предмет обожания
More
Film rating
4.0
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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