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Poster of Uezdnaya drama
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Uezdnaya drama
4.0

Uezdnaya drama

, 2014
Uezdnaya drama
Belarus / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Uezdnaya drama
4.0

Cast

Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Pawel Delag
Pawel Delag
Anna Popova
Anna Popova
Anton Bel'skiy
Boris Mironov
Director Oleg Basilov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2014
Production Star Media UA (I), Star Media
Also known as
Uezdnaya drama, Уездная драма, County Drama, Предмет обожания

Film rating

4.0
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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