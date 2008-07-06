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Filmography
Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova
Date of Birth
25 November 1925
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 July 2008
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Kostiantynivka, Soviet Union
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Kuntsevo Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
Station for Two
(1982)
Tickets
8.4
The Diamond Arm
(1968)
7.8
The Chairman
(1964)
Filmography
7.4
Net smerti dlya menya
Net smerti dlya menya
Documentary
2002, Russia
6.5
Mother
Mama
Comedy, Music
1999, Russia
7.4
Shirli-Myrli
Shirli-myrli
Comedy
1995, Russia
5.8
Zapretnaya zona
Zapretnaya zona
Drama
1988, USSR
8.4
Station for Two
Vokzal dlya dvoikh
Romantic
1982, USSR
Tickets
7.5
Family Relations
Rodnya
Comedy, Family, Drama
1981, USSR
Tickets
6.3
Incognito from St. Petersburg
Inkognito iz Peterburga
Musical, Drama, Comedy
1977, USSR
7.3
Untypical Story
Tryasina
Drama
1977, USSR
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