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Nonna Mordyukova
Nonna Mordyukova Nonna Mordyukova
Kinoafisha Persons Nonna Mordyukova

Nonna Mordyukova

Nonna Mordyukova

Date of Birth
25 November 1925
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 July 2008
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Kostiantynivka, Soviet Union
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Kuntsevo Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Station for Two 8.4
Station for Two (1982)
The Diamond Arm 8.4
The Diamond Arm (1968)
The Chairman 7.8
The Chairman (1964)

Filmography

Net smerti dlya menya 7.4
Net smerti dlya menya Net smerti dlya menya
Documentary 2002, Russia
Mother 6.5
Mother Mama
Comedy, Music 1999, Russia
Shirli-Myrli 7.4
Shirli-Myrli Shirli-myrli
Comedy 1995, Russia
Zapretnaya zona 5.8
Zapretnaya zona Zapretnaya zona
Drama 1988, USSR
Station for Two 8.4
Station for Two Vokzal dlya dvoikh
Romantic 1982, USSR
Tickets
Family Relations 7.5
Family Relations Rodnya
Comedy, Family, Drama 1981, USSR
Tickets
Incognito from St. Petersburg 6.3
Incognito from St. Petersburg Inkognito iz Peterburga
Musical, Drama, Comedy 1977, USSR
Untypical Story 7.3
Untypical Story Tryasina
Drama 1977, USSR
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