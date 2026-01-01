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Poster of Hopelessly Lost
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Hopelessly Lost
7.0

Hopelessly Lost

, 1973
Sovsem propashchiy
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Hopelessly Lost
7.0

Cast

Roman Madyanov
Roman Madyanov
Huckleberry Finn
Felix Imoukhuede
Jim
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Korol
Vakhtang Kikabidze
Vakhtang Kikabidze
Hertsog
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Papasha Finna
Vladimir Ivashov
Vladimir Ivashov
Irina Skobtseva
Irina Skobtseva
vdova Douglas
Leonid Platonov
Yekaterina Verulashvili
Miss Watson
Natalya Sayko
Mary Jane Wilks
Irina Savina
Irina Savina
Joanna Wilks
Mitya Yershov
Bak
Director Georgiy Daneliya
Writer Georgiy Daneliya, Viktoriya Tokareva, Mark Twain
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 27 August 1973
Release date
15 April 1974 Finland
27 August 1973 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sovsem propashchiy, Совсем пропащий, Aventurile lui Huckleberry Finn, Ganz unverbesserlich, Hopelessly Lost, Huckleberry Finn, Huckleberry Finn és a csirkefogók, Huckleberry Finnin seikkailut, Huckleberry Finns äventyr, Przygody Hucka Finna, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Un ragazzo perduto - Le avventure di Huckleberry Finn, Sovsem propachtchi, SOVSEM PROPASHTSHIY, Completely Lost

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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