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Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas Elias Koteas
Kinoafisha Persons Elias Koteas

Elias Koteas

Elias Koteas

Date of Birth
11 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Montreal, Canada
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Killing 8.3
The Killing (2011)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)

Filmography

Janet Planet 6.2
Janet Planet Janet Planet
Drama 2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
The Baker 5.9
The Baker The Baker
Action, Crime, Drama 2022, Canada
Watch trailer
Guilty Party 5.5
Guilty Party
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2021, USA
Goliath 7.8
Goliath
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Devil's Knot 6.1
Devil's Knot Devil's Knot
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Last Days on Mars 6.2
The Last Days on Mars Last Days on Mars
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Jake Squared 4.2
Jake Squared Jake Squared
Comedy, Drama 2013, USA
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