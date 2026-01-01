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Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Date of Birth
11 March 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Montreal, Canada
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Killing
(2011)
8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
(2008)
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
Filmography
6.2
Janet Planet
Janet Planet
Drama
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Baker
The Baker
Action, Crime, Drama
2022, Canada
Watch trailer
5.5
Guilty Party
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2021, USA
7.8
Goliath
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
6.1
Devil's Knot
Devil's Knot
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Last Days on Mars
Last Days on Mars
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.2
Jake Squared
Jake Squared
Comedy, Drama
2013, USA
Show more
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