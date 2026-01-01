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Charlotte Ayanna Charlotte Ayanna
Kinoafisha Persons Charlotte Ayanna

Charlotte Ayanna

Charlotte Ayanna

Date of Birth
25 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Dancing at the Blue Iguana 5.7
Dancing at the Blue Iguana (2000)
Love the Hard Way 5.4
Love the Hard Way (2001)

Filmography

Love the Hard Way 5.4
Love the Hard Way Love the Hard Way
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2001, Germany / USA
Dancing at the Blue Iguana 5.7
Dancing at the Blue Iguana Dancing at the Blue Iguana
Drama, Detective 2000, USA
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