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Filmography
Charlotte Ayanna
Charlotte Ayanna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlotte Ayanna
Charlotte Ayanna
Charlotte Ayanna
Date of Birth
25 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.7
Dancing at the Blue Iguana
(2000)
5.4
Love the Hard Way
(2001)
Filmography
5.4
Love the Hard Way
Love the Hard Way
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2001, Germany / USA
5.7
Dancing at the Blue Iguana
Dancing at the Blue Iguana
Drama, Detective
2000, USA
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