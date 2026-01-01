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Michael Radford Michael Radford
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Radford

Michael Radford

Michael Radford

Date of Birth
24 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Desperate Journey 8.0
Desperate Journey (2025)
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino (1994)
Nineteen Eighty-Four 7.6
Nineteen Eighty-Four (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Desperate Journey 8
Desperate Journey Desperate Journey
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Elsa & Fred 6.5
Elsa & Fred Elsa & Fred
Romantic, Family, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Flawless 7.1
Flawless Flawless
Drama 2007, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Merchant of Venice 7.6
The Merchant of Venice The Merchant of Venice
Comedy, Drama 2004, USA / Italy / Luxembourg / Great Britain
Ten Minutes Older: The Cello 6.5
Ten Minutes Older: The Cello Ten Minutes Older: The Cello
Drama 2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
Dancing at the Blue Iguana 5.7
Dancing at the Blue Iguana Dancing at the Blue Iguana
Drama, Detective 2000, USA
B. Monkey 5.9
B. Monkey B. Monkey
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1998, USA
Il Postino 7.7
Il Postino Il postino / The Postman
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Biography 1994, France / Italy / Belgium
Nineteen Eighty-Four 7.6
Nineteen Eighty-Four Nineteen Eighty-Four
Documentary, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1984, Great Britain
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