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Michael Radford
Michael Radford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Radford
Michael Radford
Michael Radford
Date of Birth
24 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
8.0
Desperate Journey
(2025)
7.7
Il Postino
(1994)
7.6
Nineteen Eighty-Four
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2014
2007
2004
2002
2000
1998
1994
1984
All
9
Films
9
Writer
5
Director
8
8
Desperate Journey
Desperate Journey
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
6.5
Elsa & Fred
Elsa & Fred
Romantic, Family, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Flawless
Flawless
Drama
2007, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
The Merchant of Venice
The Merchant of Venice
Comedy, Drama
2004, USA / Italy / Luxembourg / Great Britain
6.5
Ten Minutes Older: The Cello
Ten Minutes Older: The Cello
Drama
2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
5.7
Dancing at the Blue Iguana
Dancing at the Blue Iguana
Drama, Detective
2000, USA
5.9
B. Monkey
B. Monkey
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1998, USA
7.7
Il Postino
Il postino / The Postman
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Biography
1994, France / Italy / Belgium
7.6
Nineteen Eighty-Four
Nineteen Eighty-Four
Documentary, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1984, Great Britain
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