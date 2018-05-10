Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films Life of the Party

Life of the Party

Life of the Party 18+
Synopsis

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into re-set by going back to college... landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna – now Dee Rock – embraces freedom, fun, and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 10 May 2018
World premiere 10 May 2018
Release date
30 August 2018 Brazil
5 July 2018 Germany
11 May 2018 Great Britain
10 May 2018 Hungary
7 August 2018 Spain
11 May 2018 USA
10 May 2018 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $65,659,911
Production New Line Cinema, On the Day, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Life of the Party, El alma de la fiesta, Vakarėlio gyvenimas, A partiállat, A Rainha da Festa, Alma da Festa, Dusa zabave, Dusza towarzystwa, How to Party with Mom, Kambavaim, La reine de la fête, Life of the Party - Una mamma al college, Linh Hồn Của Bữa Tiệc, Mère incontrôlable à la fac, Na výške s mamou, Parti Kraliçesi, Sufletul petrecerii, Život je večírek, Безкраен купон, Душа компании, Душа компанії, ライフ・オブ・ザ・パーティ, 派對人生
Director
Ben Falcone
Ben Falcone
Cast
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Gillian Jacobs
Gillian Jacobs
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon
Adria Arjona
Adria Arjona
Cast and Crew
Film rating

