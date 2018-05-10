Film Reviews
No reviewsWrite review
When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into re-set by going back to college... landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna – now Dee Rock – embraces freedom, fun, and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.
|30 August 2018
|Brazil
|5 July 2018
|Germany
|11 May 2018
|Great Britain
|10 May 2018
|Hungary
|7 August 2018
|Spain
|11 May 2018
|USA
|10 May 2018
|Ukraine