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Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon
Date of Birth
6 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
The Bear
(2022)
8.3
Animal Kingdom
(2016)
7.9
The Sheep Detectives
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
7.9
The Sheep Detectives
The Sheep Detectives
Comedy, Detective, Action
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
You people
You people
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Theater Camp
Theater Camp
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
6.3
Am I OK?
Am I OK?
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
6.3
The Broken Hearts Gallery
The Broken Hearts Gallery
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA / Canada
7.1
Shiva Baby
Shiva Baby
Comedy
2020, Canada
Watch trailer
6.9
Ramy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
Show more
News about Molly Gordon’s private life
FX’s 'The Bear' Returns June 25 — Meet the Cast & Get a First Look
A24’s Latest Comedy: Molly Gordon Takes the Helm as Director and Star
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