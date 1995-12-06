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Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon Molly Gordon
Kinoafisha Persons Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon

Date of Birth
6 December 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Bear 8.4
The Bear (2022)
Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom (2016)
The Sheep Detectives 7.9
The Sheep Detectives (2026)

Filmography

The Sheep Detectives 7.9
The Sheep Detectives The Sheep Detectives
Comedy, Detective, Action 2026, Ireland
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Tickets
You people 6.6
You people You people
Comedy 2023, USA
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Theater Camp 7.2
Theater Camp Theater Camp
Comedy 2023, USA
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The Bear 8.4
The Bear
Drama, Comedy 2022, USA
Am I OK? 6.3
Am I OK? Am I OK?
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
The Broken Hearts Gallery 6.3
The Broken Hearts Gallery The Broken Hearts Gallery
Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA / Canada
Shiva Baby 7.1
Shiva Baby Shiva Baby
Comedy 2020, Canada
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Ramy 6.9
Ramy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
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News about Molly Gordon’s private life
The Bear still
FX’s 'The Bear' Returns June 25 — Meet the Cast & Get a First Look
Molly Gordon
A24’s Latest Comedy: Molly Gordon Takes the Helm as Director and Star
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