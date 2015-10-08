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Poster of Opposites Attract
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Opposites Attract
5.8

Opposites Attract

, 2015
Poli Opposti
Italy / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Opposites Attract
5.8

Synopsis

She's a divorce lawyer, single mother and perpetually at war against men, he is a couple's therapist, single and not looking, they meet and collide in a bourgeois and romantic Rome...

Cast

Luca Argentero
Luca Argentero
Stefano Parisi
Sarah Felberbaum
Sarah Felberbaum
Claudia Torrini
Giampaolo Morelli
Giampaolo Morelli
Alessandro
Tommaso Ragno
Tommaso Ragno
Dott. Beck
Grazia Schiavo
Carolina
Anna Safroncik
Mariasole
Elena Di Cioccio
Rita
Riccardo Russo
Luca
Gualtiero Burzi
Luigi Braschi
Stefano Fresi
Stefano Fresi
Fioraio
Director Max Croci
Writer Gianluca Ansanelli, Tito Buffulini, Roberto Burchielli, Antonello De Leo
Composer Alessandro Faro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 31 March 2021
World premiere 8 October 2015
Release date
8 October 2015 Italy
Also known as
Poli opposti, Opposites Attract, Az ellentétek vonzzák egymást, Dwa bieguny, Raka motsatser, Rake motsetninger, Противоположные полюсы, 폴리 오포스티

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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