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Poster of Viva l'Italia
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Viva l'Italia
6.1

Viva l'Italia

, 2012
Viva l'Italia
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Viva l'Italia
6.1

Cast

Raoul Bova
Raoul Bova
Riccardo Spagnolo
Ambra Angiolini
Ambra Angiolini
Susanna Spagnolo
Michele Placido
Michele Placido
Michele Spagnolo
Alessandro Gassman
Alessandro Gassman
Valerio Spagnolo
Rocco Papaleo
Rocco Papaleo
Tony
Edoardo Leo
Edoardo Leo
Marco
Maurizio Mattioli
Antonio
Rolando Ravello
Rolando Ravello
Giansanti
Sarah Felberbaum
Sarah Felberbaum
Valentina
Imma Piro
Giovanna
Director Massimiliano Bruno
Writer Edoardo Maria Falcone, Massimiliano Bruno
Composer Julie P., Giuliano Taviani, Carmelo Travia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 31 March 2021
World premiere 25 October 2012
Release date
25 October 2012 Italy
Worldwide Gross $6,880,371
Production Italian International Film, Rai Cinema, Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali (MiBAC)
Also known as
Viva l'Italia, Éljen Olaszország, Long Live Italy!, Да здравствует Италия!, 意大利万岁

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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