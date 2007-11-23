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Poster of Lezioni di cioccolato
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Lezioni di cioccolato
5.7

Lezioni di cioccolato

, 2007
Lezioni di Cioccolato
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lezioni di cioccolato
5.7

Cast

Luca Argentero
Luca Argentero
Mattia
Hassani Shapi
Kamal
Violante Placido
Violante Placido
Cecilia Ferri
Neri Marcorè
Neri Marcorè
Maestro Corrado
Monica Scattini
Letizia
Francesco Pannofino
Francesco Pannofino
Luigi
Stefano Bicocchi
Osvaldo
Josefia Forlì
Corrado Mineo
Matteo Oleotto
Milo
Rolando Ravello
Rolando Ravello
Presentatore
Director Claudio Cupellini
Writer Fabio Bonifacci, Christian Poli
Composer Teho Teardo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 23 November 2007
Release date
23 November 2007 Italy
23 November 2007 USA
Worldwide Gross $3,909,492
Production A&G, Cattleya, FaroFilm
Also known as
Lezioni di cioccolato, Csokileckék, Lessons in Chocolate, Уроки шоколада, 恋するショコラ, Шоколадні поцілунки, 초콜릿 레슨

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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