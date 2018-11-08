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About
Filmography
Max Croci
Max Croci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Croci
Max Croci
Max Croci
Date of Birth
11 October 1968
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
8 November 2018
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
5.8
Opposites Attract
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
5.8
Opposites Attract
Poli Opposti
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Italy
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