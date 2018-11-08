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Max Croci Max Croci
Kinoafisha Persons Max Croci

Max Croci

Max Croci

Date of Birth
11 October 1968
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
8 November 2018
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Opposites Attract 5.8
Opposites Attract (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Opposites Attract 5.8
Opposites Attract Poli Opposti
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Italy
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