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Poster of How Czar Peter the Great Married Off His Moor
7.2
Kinoafisha Films How Czar Peter the Great Married Off His Moor
7.2

How Czar Peter the Great Married Off His Moor

, 1976
Skaz pro to, kak tsar Pyotr arapa zhenil
USSR / Romantic, Musical / 18+
Poster of How Czar Peter the Great Married Off His Moor
7.2

Cast

Vladimir Vysotsky
Vladimir Vysotsky
Ibragim
Aleksei Petrenko
Aleksei Petrenko
Czar Peter I
Ivan Ryzhov
Ivan Ryzhov
Gavrila Afanasyevich Rtishchev
Irina Mazurkevich
Irina Mazurkevich
Natasha Rtishcheva
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Sergunka Rtishchev
Semyon Morozov
Mikhailo Govorov
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Filka
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Balakirev
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Yeguzhinskiy
Irina Pechernikova
Irina Pechernikova
Yevgeni Mitta
Vanechka Rtishchev
Director Alexander Mitta
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Valeri Frid, Alexander Mitta
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 6 June 1976
Release date
6 June 1976 Russia 12+
11 November 1976 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Skaz pro to, kak tsar Pyotr arapa zhenil, Сказ про то, как царь Пётр арапа женил, How Czar Peter the Great Married Off His Moor, Hur tsar Peter gifte bort sin morian, Jak car Piotr Ibrahima swatał, Péter cár és a szerecsen, Tale About Czar Pyotr Arranging Arap's Wedding, Taru siitä miten Pietari Suuri murjaanin naittoi, Wie Zar Peter seinen Mohren verheiratete, Сказ про то, как царь Петр арапа женил

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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