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About
Filmography
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Date of Birth
16 September 1936
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
5 June 2020
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
The Garage
(1979)
8.1
The Most Charming and Attractive
(1985)
7.9
It Can't Be!
(1975)
Filmography
5
Voroniny
Comedy
2009, Russia
4.9
Papiny dochki
Comedy, Family
2007, Russia
6.7
Babka Yozhka i drugiye
Babka Yozhka i drugiye
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2007, Russia
Watch trailer
3.1
Nadezhda
Nadezhda
Drama
2002, Russia
7.4
Shirli-Myrli
Shirli-myrli
Comedy
1995, Russia
4.8
Tretiy ne lishniy
Tretiy ne lishniy
Comedy
1994, Russia
4.5
Russkiy biznes
Russian Business
Comedy
1993, Russia
6.2
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach
There's Good Weather in Deribasovskaya, It's Raining Again in Brighton Beach
Mystery, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Action
1992, Russia / USA
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