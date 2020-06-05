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Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov Mikhail Kokshenov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Kokshenov

Mikhail Kokshenov

Mikhail Kokshenov

Date of Birth
16 September 1936
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
5 June 2020
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Garage 8.1
The Garage (1979)
The Most Charming and Attractive 8.1
The Most Charming and Attractive (1985)
It Can't Be! 7.9
It Can't Be! (1975)

Filmography

Voroniny 5
Voroniny
Comedy 2009, Russia
Papiny dochki 4.9
Papiny dochki
Comedy, Family 2007, Russia
Babka Yozhka i drugiye 6.7
Babka Yozhka i drugiye Babka Yozhka i drugiye
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2007, Russia
Watch trailer
3.1
Nadezhda Nadezhda
Drama 2002, Russia
Shirli-Myrli 7.4
Shirli-Myrli Shirli-myrli
Comedy 1995, Russia
Tretiy ne lishniy 4.8
Tretiy ne lishniy Tretiy ne lishniy
Comedy 1994, Russia
Russkiy biznes 4.5
Russkiy biznes Russian Business
Comedy 1993, Russia
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach 6.2
Weather Is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach There's Good Weather in Deribasovskaya, It's Raining Again in Brighton Beach
Mystery, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic, Action 1992, Russia / USA
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