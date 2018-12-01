Menu
Maria Pacôme
Date of Birth
18 July 1923
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 December 2018
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.3
Le bel été 1914
(1996)
6.3
Come Dance with Me
(1959)
6.2
Distracted
(1970)
Filmography
4.6
Mauvais Esprit
Mauvais esprit
Comedy
2003, France / Spain
6.3
Le bel été 1914
Le bel été 1914
Drama
1996, France
5.2
Le dernier baiser
Le dernier baiser
Drama
1977, France / Belgium
6.3
Distracted
Le distrait
Comedy
1970, France
6.2
Up to His Ears
tribulations d'un chinois en Chine, Les
Comedy, Adventure
1965, France / Italy
6.3
Come Dance with Me
Come Dance with Me! / Voulez-vous danser avec moi?
Detective, Crime, Drama
1959, France / Italy
