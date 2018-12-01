Menu
Maria Pacôme

Date of Birth
18 July 1923
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
1 December 2018
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Le bel été 1914 6.3
Le bel été 1914 (1996)
Come Dance with Me 6.3
Come Dance with Me (1959)
Distracted 6.2
Distracted (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mauvais Esprit 4.6
Mauvais Esprit Mauvais esprit
Comedy 2003, France / Spain
Le bel été 1914 6.3
Le bel été 1914 Le bel été 1914
Drama 1996, France
Le dernier baiser 5.2
Le dernier baiser Le dernier baiser
Drama 1977, France / Belgium
Distracted 6.3
Distracted Le distrait
Comedy 1970, France
Up to His Ears 6.2
Up to His Ears tribulations d'un chinois en Chine, Les
Comedy, Adventure 1965, France / Italy
Come Dance with Me 6.3
Come Dance with Me Come Dance with Me! / Voulez-vous danser avec moi?
Detective, Crime, Drama 1959, France / Italy
