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Poster of To Life
6.3
Kinoafisha Films To Life
6.3

To Life

, 2014
À la vie
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of To Life
6.3

Cast

Julie Depardieu
Julie Depardieu
Hélène
Johanna ter Steege
Lili
Suzanne Clément
Suzanne Clément
Rose
Hippolyte Girardot
Hippolyte Girardot
Henri
Mathias Mlekuz
Raymond
Benjamin Wangermee
Pierre
Anne-Marie Pisani
La concierge
Béatrice Michel
Madame Simone
Michel Drapier
Le marchand de glaces
Frank Aoust
Un serveur Charlier
Director Jean-Jacques Zilbermann
Writer Odile Barski, Danièle D'Antoni, Jean-Jacques Zilbermann
Composer Eric Slabiak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 26 November 2014
Release date
26 November 2014 France
Also known as
À la vie, To Life, Hélène et ses soeurs, Um Brinde à Vida, A la vie

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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