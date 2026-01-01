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Poster of La Race des seigneurs
5.9
Kinoafisha Films La Race des seigneurs
5.9

La Race des seigneurs

, 1974
La Race Des Seigneurs
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of La Race des seigneurs
5.9

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Claude Rich
Claude Rich
Sydne Rome
Jeanne Moreau
Jean-Marc Bory
Jean-Pierre Castaldi
Director Pierre Granier-Deferre
Writer Pierre Granier-Deferre, Pascal Jardin, Félicien Marceau
Composer Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 10 April 1974
Release date
10 April 1974 France
23 May 1975 Germany
Production Italian Picture Assistance, Jupiter Generale Cinematografica, Les Films de Montfort
Also known as
La race des 'seigneurs', Creezy, The Man Who Gets What He Wants, A hatalom urai, Creezy, mujer objeto, Elite Group, Gölgedeki aşk - Soylu kan, Jet Set, L'arrivista, O Político Charmoso, Rasa panów, Raza de senores, Ο αρριβίστας, Ο νόμος είναι δικός μου, Τζετ σετ, Панівна раса, Раса «господ», Расата на господарите, 個人生活

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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