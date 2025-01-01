Breck Coleman, Wagon Train ScoutWe can't turn back! We're blazing a trail that started in England. Not even the storms of the sea could turn back the first settlers. And they carrie dit on further. They blazed it on through the wilderness of Kentucky. Famine, hunger, not even massacres could stop them. And now we picked up the trail again. And nothing can stop us! Not even the snows of winter, nor the peaks of the highest mountain. We're building a nation and we got to suffer! No great trail was ever built without hardship. And you got to fight! That's right. And when you stop fighting, that's death. What are you going to do, lay down and die? Not in a thousand years! You're going on with me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gussie's Mother-in-LawI was with your wife, Sarah, and she gave birth to twins.
GussieTwins? Are they both mine?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ZekeWhen a man begins to do a lot of talking about hanging, he better make pretty sure as to who is going to decorate the end of the rope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GussieZeke, did you hear that terrible crash?
ZekeHear it? I seen it! That was your wagon!
GussieWas my mother-in-law in it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GussieYou know, I don't like that fellow. He's the kind who will pat you on your back to your face, and then laugh in your face behind your back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CaptionDedicated to the men and women who planted civilization in the wilderness and courage in the blood of their children.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CaptionPrairie schooners rolling west, praying for peace - but ready for battle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ruth CameronThey say you're going to hunt down Flack and Lopez.
ZekeYeah, gal, I'm pullin' out. You're all nice and settled now and this here valley is getting altogether too civilized for me. Whenever I get more than three or four families within a hundred miles of me, I begin to feel kind of crowded.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CaptionTen weary miles a day. There is no road, but there is a will, and history cuts the way.